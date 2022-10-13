Girl raped by cousin brother, accused arrested in Juri

Juri (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : The police arrested businessman Masuk Mia (48) on the charge of raping his cousin in Juri of Moulvibazar on Thursday .

Juri Thana Police arrested him from his house in a raid led by Sub Inspector (SI) Khairul Alam Badal on Thursday late night. The victim’s brother Anwar Hossain has filed a case at Juri Police Station as the plaintiff.

According to the affidavit of the case, on the afternoon of October 8, Masuk Mia, a raw material trader of Kaminiganj Bazar, son of deceased Tofazzal Hossain of Birgogali village of Sagarnal Union, went to the house of his uncle Joynal Hossain, who was living in a rented house in Magura area of Kulaura upazila, with his daughter Fahima Akhtar, an SSC candidate. There he brought his cousin to his home after talking about his daughter’s wedding ceremony.

At 12:30 in the night he took his daughter and cousin to his room and talked. After a while she asked her daughter to leave the room and she left. Some more times he intimidated the cousin by telling pleasantries and forcibly raped her multiple times against her will. Accused Masuk Mia threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the rape.

The next morning, his brother informed the plaintiff Anwar Hossain about the matter and asked him to rescue him from there. Immediately, the plaintiff in the case rescued her sister and admitted her to the Kulaura Upazila Health Complex and sent her to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment after primary treatment.

Juri Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sanjay Chakraborty confirmed the arrest and said that one person has been arrested on the charge of rape and has been sent to jail.