Ties between Bangladesh, Russia to be further stronger in days to come

Director of the Russian House in Dhaka Maxim Dobrokhotov has said the relations between Bangladesh and Russia is traditionally strong and emphasised on further strengthening the ties.

Highlighting the existing relationship and cooperation between the two countries, he hoped that it would be even stronger in the future.

Addressing at an annual press conference, Maxim Dobrokhotov described the various regular activities of Russian House in Dhaka, which is under the Cultural Department of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bangladesh.

He also mentioned that the Russian House in Dhaka has been working hard on educational activities, including the selection of candidates for governmental scholarship programmes in Russian universities, to create future skilled citizens of Bangladesh.

Maxim Dobrokhotov informed that the Russian government has allocated 110 scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year, supposing that within next years the number will increase.

He highlighted the important cultural and historical events of the Russian House this year and upcoming special programs for the next one.

The event was attended by more than 30 Bangladeshi journalists, including electronic, print and online media. They were actively interested in a wide variety of topics related to the activities of the Russian House in Dhaka.

During the event, the Director of the Russian House noted the very important contribution of the national media to everyday public life and wished Bangladeshi journalists all the best in fulfilling their professional responsibilities.

He stressed out that online journalism is now very popular with the print media in Bangladesh and has been playing a leading role through this news.