2 die as bus plunges into ditch in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : Two people died and four others were injured as a passenger bus plunged into a ditch in Shantiganj upazila of the district this morning.

The deceased were identified as Tipu Mia, 35, and Rupa, 10. They were the residents at Alinagar village in Dirai upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Shantiganj police station Md Khaled Chowdhury said the accident occurred at around 10:30 am as the driver of the bus lost his control over steering in Purba Pagla area on Sylhet-Sunamganj Regional Highway, leaving Tipu Mia and Rupa dead on the spot.

Injured people were admitted to Sunamganj and Sylhet hospitals.