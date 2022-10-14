Four Covid deaths reported in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Friday witnessed four Covid-19 deaths and 346 coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported 7.15 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 4,840 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 211 while one Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,393 people and infected 20,31,797 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,73,072 after another 686 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.11 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,393 fatalities, 12,932 occurred in Dhaka, 5,898 in Chattogram, 2,155 in Rajshahi, 3,735 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,349 in Sylhet, 1,428 in Rangpur and 903 in Mymensingh divisions.