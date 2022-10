Downing Street confirmed officially that Jeremy Hunt has been made chancellor.

During the leadership contest over the summer, Hunt put himself forward to be the next Tory leader but after not gaining enough support from fellow MPs he supported Rishi Sunak’s bid.

Hunt will be the fourth chancellor this year.

The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP @Jeremy_Hunt has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury. pic.twitter.com/bldKWr3crG

— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 14, 2022