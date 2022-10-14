Not only on RAB, sanction should also be imposed on govt: Fakhrul

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has committed extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Bangladesh at the behest of the government, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said, “RAB is not only responsible for committing extrajudicial killings and disappearances in the country. The government is also responsible as it directed the RAB to commit those crimes.”

The BNP leader said not only on RAB but sanction should also be imposed on the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks while addressing journalists at his residence at Tantipara in Thakurgaon town on Friday morning.

About next general election, Fakhrul said, “BNP will not take part in the next 12th general election under this government. The party will also not join any election under this government.”

The ongoing movement to topple the government can’t be hindered in any way, said the BNP secretary general, adding that they will not fall into any trap of conspiracy.

He also said that the government is using a different way to suppress the ongoing movement of BNP. The leaders and workers are being harassed with new cases, he added.

“BNP will hold its pre-announced rally in Mymensingh on Saturday. But, Awami League has also convened a rally to foil BNP’s rally. It proves that Awami League doesn’t believe in democracy,” he said.

Thakurgaon BNP president Taimur Rahman, vice-president Paigam Ali, Krishak Dal president Anwarul Islam, Sadar upazila BNP president Abdul Hamid and Jubo Dal president Mohibullah Abu Noor were present, among others, at that time.