India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Women’s Asia Cup final

India Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by eight wickets in their Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 66 runs, India cruised to 71 for two in 8.3 overs, in a rather one-sided affair.

Opener Smriti Mandhana hammered an unbeaten half-century, clattering 51 runs off 25 balls.

Initially, Sri Lanka were crushed by Indian bowlers and could only post 65 for nine in 20 overs, with Inoka Ranaweera remaining unbeaten after registering 18 runs off 22 balls.

Meanwhile, Renuka Singh was in hot form and took three wickets for India. Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad bagged two-wicket hauls respectively for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side.