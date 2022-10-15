Kabir Sumon’s concerts begin in Dhaka

Popular singer, composer and lyricist of Bangladesh and West Bengal Kabir Sumon’s concerts finally started at Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday (October 15, 2022) afternoon.

Kabir Sumon started his concerts with ‘Ekekta Din’ song.

The singer last came to Dhaka in 2009. So, he started singing in Dhaka after long 13 years.

Three concerts will now be held at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium.

The internationally-acclaimed Bengali singer is scheduled to present ‘Modern Bangla Songs’, ‘Bangla Kheyal’ and ‘Modern Bangla Songs’.

The concerts were set to mark the 30th year of release of Suman’s popular solo album, “Tomake Chai”.

The popular singer of West Bengal is also the husband of Bangladesh’s popular singer Sabina Yasmin.