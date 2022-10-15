Next election must be held under election-time caretaker govt: Fakhrul

Awami League led government must have to resign from power as early as possible, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remark while addressing as the chief guest at the BNP’s divisional mass rally at Mymensingh Polytechnic Institute ground this (Saturday) afternoon.

Fakhrul said it is totally impossible to expect free, fair and impartial election under the Sheikh Hasina-led government. So, this government must resign right now and a free, and fair election must be held under a neutral caretaker government.

“We want to assert it clearly that elections will never be free and fair if it is held under a party government. It has already been proved,” he said.

Drawing attention to Gaibandha-5 by-election, the BNP Secretary General said the Election Commission (EC) was compelled to suspend the by-polls by early in the afternoon despite there were 1,380 closed circuit cameras, adequate security arrangements, police and RAB personnel at the polling booths.

“It proves that the elections will never be free, fair and impartial under a party-led government remains in power,” he said.

The rally was convened to press home the demands of unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, election-time caretaker government, denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, killing of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jessore, and protest the attacks on rallies and implicate in false cases.

The rally was also addressed by BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP Chairperson’s adviser Mashiur Rahman.

It was presided over by Mymensingh City BNP convener Professor AKM Shafiqul Islam.

Thousands of BNP leaders and workers started arriving at the ground from different parts of the country including Mymensingh, Netrokona, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Kishoreganj districts. Before 2:00pm, the entire ground along with the adjoining roads were filled up with the leaders and workers.