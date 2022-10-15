Passenger killed after thrown away from minibus in capital

A passenger died after he was thrown away from a running minibus at South Jatrabari in the capital on Saturday.

Angry people set the minibus on fire. Besides, the driver and helper of the bus were handed over to police after a mass beating.

The incident happened at about 5:45pm on Saturday in front of Tony Tower at Shaheed Faruque Road in Jatrabari. Critically injured Abu Sayem Murad was rushed to the the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctor declared him dead at about 7:00pm.

The 35-year-old Murad was the son of late Hedayet Ullah of Tony Tower area on Shaheed Faruque Road. He was the third son among his two brothers and two sisters. He worked at a buying house.

Jatrabari Police Station’s sub-inspector Md Ashraful Islam said there are allegations that Murad died being crushed under the wheels after he was thrown away from a running minibus. Immediately after the incident, the angry people set the minibus on fire and beat up the driver and helper. Detained bus driver Shah Alam, 45, and helper Mohon, 20, were taken to hospital for treatment. Murad’s body was kept at the hospital morgue.

Murad’s elder brother Abu Sadaat Sayed said, “Murad worked at a buying house at Motijheel. He was returning home in Jatrabari boarding a minibus of Route No. 8 (Gabtoli-Jatrabari). The minibus conductor pushed him away from the running vehicle after assulting him physically. Then Murad was crushed under the wheels of the minibus.”