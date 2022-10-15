President hosts dinner for Brunei’s Sultan at Bangabhaban

President M Abdul Hamid hosted a dinner in honour of Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muizzaddin Waddoulah and his entourages at Bangabhaban this evening (Saturday).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, cabinet members and political leaders also attended the dinner, followed by a colourful cultural function at the Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban.

Earlier on Sultan’s arrival at the Bangabhaban, Brunei Sultan was welcomed by the President with a bouquet.

The President, Brunei’s Sultan and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly also enjoyed the cultural program that lasted for about 25 minutes. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organized the programme.

Cabinet members, advisers to the Prime Minister and high civil and military officials, among others, were present on the occasion.

The Brunei Sultan arrived here on a two-day state visit to Dhaka for the first time. A red carpet reception was arranged at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, to welcome the Brunei Sultan.

A special VVIP flight V8-QAS of Royal Brunei Airlines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport (HSIA) carrying the Brunei Sultan and his some 42 entourage members at 2.24pm.