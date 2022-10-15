Those involved in grid failure will be sacked: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said failure of the management was responsible for the recent collapse of national grid of power.

“The persons responsible for the failure of national grid of electricity have been identified and they will be sacked as soon as possible,” he said after inaugurating a tree-plantation programme at Chunkutia Girls High School and College in Keraniganj on Saturday (October 15, 2022) afternoon.

Bandhan Society of Bangladesh (BSB) organised the tree-plantation programme under “Decade-long (2022-2034) Mujib’s Green Bangladesh Project.”

Nasrul Hamid said loadsheddin of electricity has been taking place in Dhaka and adjoining areas, because electricity from the western region is not coming to the eastern region after the grid failure.

He said electricity supply in Dhaka and its adjoining areas will be eased soon as restoring power transmission in the eastern zone from western zone needs some more time.

“Because of it, load-shedding has increased, and it will take time to become normal. We hoped that the situation would improve this month. But, after the failure in grid, it couldn’t be brought under control yet. We want to make the power supply situation in Dhaka and western region normal as soon as possble. I’m hopeful that we will be able to free the Dhaka city and its adjoining areas from load-shedding within the next one to two weeks,” he said.

Replying to a question, Nasrul Hamid said the government has no plan to cut fuel oil prices right now as fuel oil crisis is deteriorating globally. But he said there is no possibility to adjust the prices of fuel oils upward right now.

