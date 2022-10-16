Bangladesh reports 6 more deaths from Covid

Bangladesh reported six more Covid deaths and 351 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The country’s total fatalities rose to 29,401 with the new deaths and the new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,032,092, according to the Directorate General of Health Services, reports UNB.

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 5.86 per cent from Saturday’s 7.78 per cent as 5,988 samples were tested during the period.

The latest deceased were three men and three women. Of them, four were from Dhaka division and one each from Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.13 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28, 2021 and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10, 2021.