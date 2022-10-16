Elections in 57 Zila Parishads on Monday

Elections will be held at 57 zila parishads across the country tomorrow (Monday).

The voting will be held from 9:00am to 2:00pm. The Election Commission (EC) has taken all-out preparations to hold the elections.

Voting will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at each upazila headquarters polling centre. Closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have already been installed at all the polling centres.

In the Zila Parishad election this time, 26 candidates have been elected as chairmen, 18 women candidates as members and 65 candidates as general members unopposed.

Chapainawabganj and Noakhali zila parishad elections have been stayed at the directives of the court.

Besides, no election will be held at Bhola and Feni districts as candidates in all the posts of these two districts have been elected unopposed.

A total of 92 candidates are vying for the chairman posts, 1,485 for the member posts, and 603 for the reserved seats. There will be 60,866 voters in the elections.

The EC has decided to deploy seven law enforcing personnel at each polling centre. There will be striking forces of police, APBn, Battalion Ansar and RAB at each centre.

Deputy Commissioners concerned will serve as returning officers in the elections.

The government announced the termination of the Zila Parishads on April 17.

According to the Zila Parishad Act, the parishads expire after five years from the date of the first meeting.

The elected representatives of upazial parishads, union parishads and municipalities are the voters in the zila parisahd polls.

According to the law, the elections have to be held in 180 days before the expiry of a parishad’s tenure. The elections have, however, been delayed due to the enactment of the Zila Parishad (Amended) Act 2022.

The commission cannot take initiative to hold any election to the zila parishads on its own without clearance from the Local Government Division.

Amid boycott by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Jatiya Party, the ruling Awami League-backed candidates became chairs in 25 districts, AL leaders running as independents won in 13, and AL leaders won unopposed in 21 in the first zilla parishad polls in 2016.