Logo of Bangabandhu Marathon 2023 unveiled

The logo of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon – 2023 has been unveiled at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed today at a function unveiled the logo of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon-2023 and inaugurated the marathon website, said an ISPR press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been the chief patron of the event while Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is the chief advisor of the marathon event.

Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Bangladesh Army also chairman of the organizing committee, Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan was also present on the occasion, among others.