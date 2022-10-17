Elections in 57 Zila Parishads underway

Elections at 57 zila parishads across the country began peacefully at 9am on Monday.

The voting is being held at 925 booths in 462 centres through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) which will end at 2:00pm.

Closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) have been installed at all the polling centres.

There will be no voting in three districts in the Chittagong Hill Tracts while elections in Chapainawabganj and Noakhali have been suspended due to court orders.

On the other hand, all representatives of Feni and Bhola have been elected uncontested.

A total of 92 candidates are vying for the chairman posts, 1,485 for the member posts, and 603 for the reserved seats. There will be 60,866 voters in the elections.

This is the second time the District Council polls are being held.