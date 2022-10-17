Fugitive convict in Biswajit murder case arrested after 10 yrs

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a fugitive convict in Biswajit Das murder case after 10 years.

Arrestee Mosharraf Hossain alias Abdullah, 34, of Kishoreganj had been on the run since his conviction in the murder case in 2012.

He was sentenced to life in jail by a lower court.

On secret information, a team of the elite force arested Abdullah during a drive in the capital’s Gulshan area on Sunday night, said senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, senior additional director (Media) of RAB-2.

On December 9, 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was chopped to death by some BCL activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance’s countrywide road blockade programme.

Aa tribunal sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others, including Abdullah, to life imprisonment On December 18, 2013, in the murder case.

On August 6, 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentences of Rafiqul Islam Shakil and Rajon Talukder and commuted the capital punishment of four other convicts – Mahfuzur Rahman Nahid, Emdadul Haque Emdad, GM Rasheduzzaman Shawon and Mir Nurul Alam Liman – to life term.