Two killed in Sylhet road accident

Two people were killed as a Sylhet-bound microbus plunged into a roadside ditch on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway near Osmani Nagar in Sylhet on Sunday.

The deceased were Marzan Ahmed, 32, the microbus driver, of South Surma upazila, and Syed Lutfur Rahman, 45, passenger of the microbus, of Brahmanbaria.

The accident occurred at about 5:00am as the driver of the microbus lost control over the steering near the Unish mile area and fell into the road side ditch, said Parimal Chandra Deb, officer-in-charge of the highway police station.

Later, the highway police recovered the bodies from the spot and sent them to hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations, said the OC.