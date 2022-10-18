10-truck arms haul case: Death reference, appeal hearing on Jan 3

The High Court on Tuesday set January 3 for death reference and appeal hearing the sensational 10-truck arms haul case.

A two-member HC bench of Justice Shahidul Alam and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order following a time petition sought by the state lawyer deputy attorney general Bashir Ahmed.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition, reportedly meant for Indian separatist organisation Ulfa, was captured at the Chittagong Urea Fertiliser Ltd jetty in Chattogram on April 2, 2004, when it was being loaded onto 10 trucks.

The then officer in-charge Ahadur Rahmna of Karnaphuli Police Station filed a case under Special Power Act and an arms case the following day.

On January 30, 2014, Chittagong Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 handed down death penalty to 14 people, including former minister and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Motiur Rahman Nizami and former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar of BNP, for smuggling 10 truckloads of firearms.

The 14 convicts also received life imprisonment in another case filed for possessing illegal firearms.

Twelve of the convicts filed separate appeals with the HC in 2014.

Nizami was executed on May 11, 2016, after the SC upheld his death penalty for committing crimes against humanity during the country’s Liberation War.