Bangladesh cautious in taking precautionary measures about food, energy security: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh remains prudent in taking precautionary measures on two key fronts – food and energy security – to deal with the challenges ahead due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We should be very prudent. We don’t know what will happen in the future,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Momen said Bangladesh always wants peace and stability in the world, especially Bangladesh wants regional stability.

Because, he said, if there is no peace and stability, everyone will be affected in this globalized world. “We want stability in every country.”

Momen also referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent directives to that end, noting that the government has already started taking actions on energy and food security fronts to avert problems.

Because of the precautionary measures in advance by the government, the foreign minister hoped that the situation would not be that much problematic for the country.

Momen predicted more challenges ahead and described the situation in many countries due to the war.

“You see the problems in various countries due to the war,” he said, adding that in the coming winter the situation might get worse in the entire Europe.

Momen mentioned disruption in the supply chain and the financial chain and the problem will affect everyone.

Earlier, the foreign minister spoke at a discussion marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as the chief guest.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also spoke.

Momen said Bangladesh does not want to see any such brutal killing and wants to ensure a better world for each child.

“We want to keep a safe world for our future generations. We should protect the rights of every child. We should do whatever we need to do to protect our future generations,” he said while describing the situation in the world due to the venom of hatred against each other and greed for power.

Momen said Bangladesh always promoted peace around the world and there is a need for working together to achieve that peace.

Bangladesh missions abroad also marked the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel who was among the martyrs of August 15 mayhem in 1975.

The speakers highlighted various aspects of the life of young Russel, the affection that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the eldest sister held for him and how a promising young life ended with brutal assassination.