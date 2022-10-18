BNP announces protests against wholesale arrests of leaders and workers

BNP will hold demonstrations across the country, except in Khulan division, on Thursday to protest against the police attacks on party leaders and activists, wholesale arrest of them, harass them in ‘false’ cases, and send them to prisons cancelling their bails.

The programme is also meant for registering the party’s protest against police raids on the houses of opposition leaders and workers, sending them to jail despite the bails they obtained in different cases and continued torture on them by the ruling party cadres.

BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programmes at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

As part of the protests, Rizvi said their party’s all divisional city, including Dhaka, and district units will hold rallies and stage demonstrations on the day.

He, however, said Khulna city and all districts under the division will remain out of the preview of Thursday’s central programme as the party is scheduled to hold a public rally in Khulna city on Saturday.

Replying to a question, he said BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units are likely to hold a rally on Thursday in front of their Nayapaltan central office.

Earlier on September 28, BNP announced to hold public rallies in 10 divisional cities in protest against the killings and filing of cases against the party leaders and activists, price hikes of fuel and daily essentials and demanding the unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party already arranged two massive rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh while the third one will be held in Khulna on Saturday next.

BNP leaders alleged that many BNP leaders and activists were attacked, arrested and implicated in ‘false’ cases in Chattogram and Mymensingh over holding the rally.