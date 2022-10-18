Sheikh Russel’s 59th birth day observed across country

The 59th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was observed in the whole country on Tuesday in a befitting manner.

People across the country observed the day with various programmes including cake cutting ceremony, colourful rally and wreath placing.

In the morning, Tungipara municipal authorities organised a programme at Sheikh Russel Shishu Park on this occasion. At that time, Bagerhat-2 constituency lawmaker Sheikh Sarhan Naser Tonmoy, upazial chairman Solaiman Bishwas, upazila nirbahi officer Md Al Mamun, municipal mayor Sheikh Tojammel Hague Tutul and upazila Awami League leaders placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Russel.

Kishoreganj district administration brought out a colourful rally from the district old stadium to Kishoreganj Collectorate office. According to the national programme, the district administration joined the video conference with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Kishoreganj-1 constituency lawmaker Dr Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi joined the programme as chief guest while deputy commissioner Mohammad Shamim Alam in the chair and superintendent of Kishoreganj police Mohammad Rasel Sheikh as the special guest.

Rajshahi city corporation authorities observed the day with colourful activities at Nagar Bhaban this morning. At that time, the city corporation counsilors and officials placed floaral weath in fron of the portraints of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Russel on behalf of mayor.

Patuakhali district administration observed the day by placing wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Russel along with a discussion meeting, competition and prize giving, and cake cutting. Additional deputy commissioner Sheikh Abdullah Sadid presided over the programme.

Noakhali municipal authorities undertook various programme on the occasion of Sheikh Russel such as discussion meeting, cake cutting, rally and prayer where municipal mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel was present as the chief guest.

Rangamati district administration organised a discussion meeting and prize-giving ceremony at the deputy commissioner’s conference room. Rangamati constituency lawmaker Deepankar Talukder joined the programme as the chief guest while deputy commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

In Joypurhat, the district administration, police officials and Awami League leaders and activists placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Sheikh Russel.

Besides, the day was observed in many other places in the country including Sirajganj district, Bogura district, Gazipur’s Kaliganj upazila, Faridpur’s Saltha upazila, Rangamati district, Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat, Chirirbandar, Birampur and Nawabganj upazilas, Mymensingh’s Gafargaon and Bhaluka upazilas, Natore’s Baraigram and Gurudaspur upazilas, Naogaon’s Porsha, Sapahar and Niamatpur upazilas, Chattogram’s Lohagara upazila, Moulvibazar’s Kulaura and Kamalganj upazilas, Bhola’s Lalmohan upazila, Sherpur’s Nalitabari upazila, Khulna’s Dumuria upazila and Narayanganj’s Sonargaon upazila.

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi road number 32 in the capital.

But he was brutally assassinated along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu, on August 15, 1975, when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.