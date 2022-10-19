HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day

All coaching centres across Bangladesh will remain closed from November 3-14, ahead of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations scheduled to begin on November 6.

Education Minister Dipu Moni said this at a press briefing at the secretariat on Wednesday.

All coaching centers across the country will be closed for 42 days for creating environment to hold fair examinations, she added.

This year, a total of 12,03,407 examinees will sit for the exams under nine education board. Of them, 6,22,769 are boys and 5,80,611 are girls.

The number of examinees decreased by 1,96,283 this year comparing to the previous year.

The written exams will be ended on December 13 while practical examination will start from December 15.