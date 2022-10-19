MoU on ‘e-visa’ inked between Bangladesh-UAE

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a bid to implement ‘e-Visa/e/-TA’ in the capital on Tuesday.

Security Services Division under Home Ministry Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury and UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Abdullah Khaseif Al Hamoudi singed the MoU on behalf of the respective countries with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair at a programme at the conference room of the ministry, reports UNB.

Minister Asaduzzaman said the initiative to implement ‘e-Visa/e/-TA’ system on the basis of ‘G2G’ was taken through the MoU sign.

Terming the MoU as a big achievement in the bilateral relations of the countries, he said the day (MoU signing day) will be marked as a milestone for Bangladesh and the UAE in digitalisation of the country’s ‘e-visa’ system.

Describing UAE as a tested-friend, he said Bangladeshi workers have been playing an important role in the development of the both countries over the time.

The minister said the UAE is one of the main investment partners of Bangladesh and mutual respect and significant cooperation between the countries is the historic base of the bilateral relations.

He said the implementation of the ‘e-visa’ is one the significant pledges of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to digitalise the country as the current government has underscored on the use of digital technology.

Asaduzzaman said the security services division will be able to provide online visa service once the ‘e-visa’ system is implemented.

He hoped that number of foreign tourists and investment will be boosted to a great extent after the ‘e-visa’ is launched in the country.

The minister thanked the UAE government for their support to implement the ‘e-visa’ system.