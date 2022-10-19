Woman dies after falling off her son’s motorcycle

Dowarabazar (Sunamganj) Correspondent : An elderly woman was killed as she fell from the motorcycle of her son at Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj on Monday evening.

The deceased was Rahima Begum, 55, wife of Usman Ali, of Jhumgaon Khasiabari village of Banglabazar union of Dowarabazar upazila, police said.

Locals said that Rahima was returning home, boarding the motorcycle of her son at about 8:30pm after visiting a physician at the upazila headquarters.

She fell from the motorcycle following a sudden shake, when the motorcycle was crossing a dilapidated part of the Dowarabazar-Banglabazar Road in Bichangergaon village and sustained serious injuries, locals added.

Dowarabazar police officer-in-charge Dev Dulal Dhar said that the injured woman was taken to the local upazila health complex in critical condition after rescuing her from the spot, while the on-duty doctor of the health complex declared her dead on arrival.

The body was handed over to the victim’s family on Tuesday morning without any post-mortem examination as no one filed any complaint, the police said.