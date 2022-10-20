Appointment of Bangladesh ambassador to US Shahidul cancelled

The contractual appointment of Bangladesh ambassador to USA Md Shahidul Islam has been cancelled.

The Ministry of Public Administration in this regard issued a gazette notification on Thursday.

Following an application of Shahidul Islam, his contractual appointment has been cancelled from September 1, according to the notification.

On July 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it has been decided to appoint Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran as the next ambassador to the USA.

The government took the decision to remove Shahidul from the post following the sanctions imposed by the US on former and current RAB officials.