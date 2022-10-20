Cousins electrocuted in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : Two children died from an electrocution at Sadar upazila in Habiganj district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were Shimla Begum, 9, daugher of Abdul Latif, and Rujina, 10, daugher of Siddique Ali, residents of Sultansi village in the upazila. There were cousins.

Locals said Shimla and Rujina came in contact with a live electric wire while pressing a power switch.

They were rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Dr Mehedi Hasan, medical officer of the hospital, said the children had died before being taken there.