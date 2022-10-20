PM Hasina addressed India’s security concerns: Mahfuz Anam

Mahfuz Anam, editor of the Daily Star newspaper, on Thursday said Bangladesh has showed its commitment towards security issues and credited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for addressing India’s security concerns.

“I think this is an ongoing process and Bangladesh has shown its commitment,” he said highly appreciating Hasina’s leadership on that front, reports UNB.

Mahfuz Anam was speaking at a seminar titled “Role of Media in Bangladesh-India Relations: Challenges and Opportunities” held at Jatiya Press Club on Thursday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury spoke at the seminar virtually highlighting growing and close relations between the two countries.

The seminar was organised by Jatiya Press Club to mark its 68th founding anniversary.

The Daily Star editor acknowledged the progress made in terms of relations between Bangladesh and India during PM Hasina’s tenure.

He, however, said overall water sharing issue remains a big issue, noting that Teesta water sharing treaty remains pending for long.

He also laid emphasis on fair sharing of water.

He talked about cooperation on the bilateral trade front and the opportunities it holds.

Mahfuz said the relations should be based on a win-win situation.

Apart from regime-based relations, he said the people-based relations can be a sustainable one.

President of Indian Journalists Union (IJU) Geetartha Pathak, JPC President Farida Yasmin, its General Secretary Elias Khan, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury, among others, spoke at the seminar.

The speakers expressed gratitude to the people and the government of India for the vital role they had played during the War of Liberation in 1971.