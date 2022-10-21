Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road

Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ recruitment test was suspended due to question paper leak on Friday (October 21, 2022).

In protest against the suspension, job seekers staged demonstration blocking the highway at Azampur in Uttara of the capital in the afternoon.

Besides, detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested five persons in connection with leaking out the question paper of recruitment test.

The written test was scheduled to begin at IES High School and Nawab Habib Ullah Model School and College in Uttara at 3:30pm on Friday (October 21, 2022) for the posts of Junior Operator GSE (Casual), Junior Tailor-cum-Upholster, Pre-Press Assistant, Junior Welder GSE, Junior Painter GSE, Junior Mechanic (Tyre) GSE, Junior MT Mechanic, Junior Mechanic GSE (Casual), Junior Electrician GSE (Casual) and drivers. But, without any prior notice, the written test was postponed after the allegation of question paper leak was surfaced.

In protest against the postponement of the test, the angry job seekers staged demonstration blocked the highway at Azampur in Uttara at about 3:15pm. The demonstration was participated by several hundreds of job seekers. They chanted various slogans and demanded of taking the test as soon as possible.

Some of the job seekers also staged demonstration on the premises of the test centres.

Some of the job seekers said they came at Uttara to appear at the written test from remote places outside Dhaka on Thursday night. “Then we got into hotels and came to take part in the test. Instead of appearing at the test, we are returning to our village homes due to the negligence of Biman authority. We don’t know when the new date for written test will be announced. We have been affected physically, mentally and financially.”

Biman Bangladesh Airlines managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md Zahid Hossain confirmed about the postponement of the recruitment test.

He said the written test was postponed before start. Detectives are investigating the matter. Punitive measures would be taken if any Biman employee was found involved in the leaking of question paper.

The Biman MD said the job seekers would be informed about the next date of the written test through mobile SMS.

Asked about the arrest of five persons, Zahid Hossain said the Detective Branch was investigate the matter. “However, we have not received any report from the Detective Branch yet. We have no problem if they investigate the matter. Legal action will be taken if anyone of us is found involved in the crime.”