Govt to be held responsible if anything bad happens with Khulna rally: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday warned that the government will be held responsible if anything bad happens regarding their party’s divisional rally in Khulna scheduled for Saturday.

“We have a divisional rally in Khulna tomorrow (Saturday).The government has already established a reign of terror in Khulna centering the rally. They’re arresting our leaders and workers and the common people on different roads along Khulna,” he said, reports UNB.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, Fakhrul urged the government not to obstruct their programmes.

“If any problem is created, the government will have to shoulder all the responsibilities and it’ll prove that this government does not really believe in democracy and they don’t want to allow us to hold our meetings,” he said.

As part of its divisional rallies, BNP is going ahead with a rally on Sonali Bank premises in Khulna city on Saturday amid Khulna bus-minibus owners association and motor workers’ union’s decision to keep bus services suspended on October 21 and 22.

The BNP leader alleged that police on Thursday night raided the house where BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was staying in Khulna city and and arrested 19 people from there.

He said they got information that orders have been given to arrest whoever would be found on the streets in Khulna city.

Fakhrul alleged that the ruling party cadres staged a show-down with sharp weapons and sticks riding bikes on Thursday, spreading panic. “I strongly condemn, protest against the arrest and the attempt to create a reign of terror in Khulna.”

He demanded immediate release of the arrested BNP leaders and activists.

The BNP leader alleged that the government is behind the public transport strike in Khulna on Friday and Saturday to foil the rally. “They’ve stopped all public transports. They’re also stopping the train and launch services, disrupting public movement.”

He said it has now proved that the government does not want people to express their opinions in a democratic way. “They’re trying to push the country towards a conflict. We strongly condemn it. We call upon the government to create a democratic environment.”

Fakhrul said the government is resorting to such suppressive acts as it has been suffering from the disease of public fear. “They get scared when they see the mass wave of people. They want to run the state by excluding the country’s people.”

He observed that the country witnessed a man-made famine in 1974 due to mismanagement, corruption, incompetence of the then Awami League government. “The same thing is happening now in Bangladesh. We now hear the footsteps of famine in advance.”