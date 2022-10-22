Biman to soon start operation on Dhaka-Imphal route: Mahbub Ali

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start operating flights on the Dhaka-Imphal route soon which will boost tourism, trade, and social and cultural relations between Bangladesh and the Indian state of Manipur, State Minister for Civil Aviation M Mahbub Ali has said.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at the National Convention of the International Manipuri Association (IMA) at the Sylhet Zilla Parishad Auditorium yesterday (October 21, 2022).

“The Manipuri community is mixed in the diverse environment of Sylhet’s Haor-Baor-Tilla. They continue to contribute to the development of the country in their individuality. The Manipuri community actively participated from the anti-British movement to the great Liberation War,” said Mahbub.

“When a delegation of Manipuri met Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1973, he gave financial assistance for the repair of their temples and establishments affected during the Liberation War,” he also said.

Mahbub Ali also added that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government continues to work for the development of the living standards and culture of the Manipuri people.

President of IMA Bangladesh Oinam Ramendra Kumar Singh presided over the event as a special guest.

Earlier, Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury inaugurated the convention.