Biman’s recruitment test question papers leaked at highest Tk 7 lakh: DB

Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ recruitment test question papers have been leaked at Tk 2 lakh to Tk 7 lakh, said DMP’s additional police commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun-ar-Rashid on Saturday (October 22, 2022).

Addressing a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Saturday afternoon, he said those who could not pay the money instantly, they had to sign contracts on Tk 300 non-judicial stamps mentioning that they would be compelled to pay money back, or handover their lands or homesteads later on.

Harun-ar-Rashid, who is also the DB chief, said five persons were arrested in connection with the question papers leak out. Under primary question, they said senior officials at different stages of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were involved in leaking out the question papers.

“They (officials) planned how to leak out the question papers immediately after the announcement of the date of recruitment test. According to the plan, they leaked out the question papers at previous night before the day of test and distributed those through Whatsapp. They sold the question papers maximum at Tk 7 lakh,” the DB chief said, quoting the arrested persons.

He said the DB is working to find out those who were involved in leaking out Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ recruitment test question papers.

The Lalbagh division of Biman has already arrested five offcials of Biman in suspicion of their involvement in leak out of question papers.

The arrested are Awlad Hossain, 21, Jahangir Ala, 36, Enamul Huque, 28, Md Harun-ar-Rashid, 40, and Mahfuzul Alam, 31.