BNP wants dead bodies to intensify movement: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP wants dead bodies to intensify its movement.

“BNP tries to frighten people. If they incite killing, the government will not remain liable. We won’t let them become successful,” he told a discussion at Osmani Memorial auditorium marking the National Road Safety Day.

He said if BNP carries out violence likewise 2013-14 period, they will get a befitting reply.

Turning to road accidents, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said though the number of accidents decreased, death rate in accidents is higher now than earlier.

He said lack of discipline on streets can ruin all achievements in the sector including the establishments of massive infrastructures – Padma Bridge, metro-rail, tunnel, under-pass and flyovers.

“All achievements will be in vain, if we cannot bring discipline on roads,” he observed.

He urged his ministry’s concerned officials not to show mercy to any kind of corruption.

“Corrupt person cannot stay anywhere in the ministry. Corrupt persons should be identified to expose them to music,” he said.

The minister also called upon the ministry officials to put special emphasis on lessening accidents and traffic congestion.

He said last year they expected that road accidents, traffic congestion and reckless plying of motorbikes will lessen.

“Now everyone wears helmet while riding motorcycles,” he said.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri chaired the discussion while AL Presidium Member Shajahan Khan, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridges Rawshan Ara Mannan, Road Transport Owners Association President Mashiur Rahman Ranga, General Secretary Khandker Enayetullah, Road Transport Workers Federation General Secretary Osman Ali and ‘Nirpad Sarak Chai’ President Ilias Kanchan also addressed it.