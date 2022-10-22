Sultan Haitham bin Tarik lauds role of Bangladeshi workers in Oman

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik has praised the role of Bangladeshi expatriate workers played in Oman.

Sultan Tarik accepted the invitation to visit Bangladesh and wished to undertake the visit at a convenient time.

He also underscored on strengthening bilateral relations in other areas of mutual interest including trade and investments, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issues were discussed when Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Sultanate of Oman Md. Nazmul Islam presented his credentials to Sultan Tarik at the Al Baraka Royal Palace in Muscat recently.

The ceremony commenced with a guard of honour by the Royal Guard of Oman and playing of national anthems of Bangladesh and the Sultanate of Oman followed by the presentation of the letter of credence to the Sultan.

The Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to the Sultan.

He also conveyed the invitation to the Sultan from the President and the Prime Minister to visit Bangladesh.

The Ambassador expressed his firm commitment to further enhance bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries during his tenure.

Sultan Tarik congratulated Ambassador Nazmul Islam for his new appointment and reciprocated his greetings to the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The Sultan assured the Ambassador of his government’s full support during his tenure.

The ceremony concluded with Ambassador’s signing the guest Book at the Baraka Royal Palace.