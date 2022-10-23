Don't Miss
COVID hospital to treat dengue patients as cases surge

Dengue patients will now be given treatment at the Dhaka North City Corporation’s (DNCC) COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) around 10:30pm on Saturday.

Confirming the matter on Sunday, the DGHS said the government took the decision to treat dengue patients at the COVID-19 dedicated hospital following rapid surge of dengue cases.

DNCC COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital director Brig Gen AKM Shafiqur Rahman said, “We have received the instructions, but everyone will be officially informed today (Sunday).”

 