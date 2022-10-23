Deep depression may turn into ‘super cyclone’: Enamur

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman today said that the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal may turn into a ‘super cyclone’.

“It is almost certain that the deep depression will develop into a cyclone. It could be a ‘super cyclone’,” he told BSS.

Quoting Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) information, the state minister Enamur also said that currently, the depression is moving north-westwards.

If there is a change in the direction, then it may become a cyclonic storm and hit the coast of Odisha in India, he said, adding that so far, the trajectory is in that direction.

He hoped that the deep depression may become weak a little bit further as is moving fast.

However, if it changes its course and runs towards the north-east, it may hit the coast of Bangladesh, he continued.

It may affect a wide area from Cox’s Bazar to Shyamnagar of Satkhira district, he said.

The deep depression over the East-central Bay and adjoining areas moved slightly northwestwards further and laid centered at 12 noon today over the same area about 780 kilometer (km) south-southwest of Chattogram port, 715 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 730 km south of Mongla port and 695 km south of Payra port, said in the latest bulletin (Serial number-5) of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) this afternoon.

It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm and initially move northwards by changing its direction, the bulletin added.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

Under the perepheral effect of the deep depression, north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh are likely to be experienced of gusty or squally wind of 40-50 kph in addition to the heavy (44-88 mm) to very rainfall (>_89 mm).

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3.

Under the influence of deep depression, new moon phase and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Baghergat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Bogura, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chadpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind driven surge height of three-five feet above normal astronomical tide. Surge height may increase afterwards.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.