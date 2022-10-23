DNCRP to raid to control the price of sugar in Sylhet

The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) has taken up market surveillance to ensure the sale of sugar at the price set by the government and to control the sale of sugar at excessive prices.

Like the rest of the country, the department has conducted an operation to keep the price of sugar normal in Sylhet On Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

DNCRP and RAB-9 conducted raids in Bharthakhla Bazar, Kazir Bazar, Bandar Bazar and Kalighat Bazar and Laldighi Bank in the city.

During this time, open sugar is sold at the price of Tk 90 and packaged sugar at Tk 95 fixed by the government, price list is displayed, receipts are kept and sugar is being sold at extra price.

During the inspection, Bandar Bazar Monir & Sons was fined Tk 2,000 for the crime of selling sugar at a higher price than the list price, Sylhet Grocery Shop at Kalighat was fined Tk 3,000 for the crime of not keeping a price list and selling sugar at a higher price, and Maher Brothers 5 for the crime of not keeping the ripe receipt and selling sugar at a higher price. 1000 taka and another 5 thousand taka was fined at Al Madina Super Shop on the edge of Laldighi for the same crime.

Meanwhile, all the wholesalers in Kalighat market were warned not to sell sugar at exorbitant prices.

During the campaign, the traders informed that mainly due to the high price of sugar at the mill gates and big sugar mills, it is affecting the wholesale and retail markets. A patrol team of RAB 9 was in full support in the expedition. This type of campaign will continue in public interest.