A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced Bazlur Rashid, a suspended Deputy Inspector General (prisons), to five years in jail for amassing Tk 3.08 crore beyond known sources of income.

Dhaka Special Judges Court-5 Judge Iqbal Hossain pronounced the verdict. At the same time, the court also fined him Tk 5 lakh. In default, he will have to serve six months more in jail.

The court asked to confiscate the illegal assets in favour of the state.