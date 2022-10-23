PM Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate factories, commercial operations in economic zones this week

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the commercial operations of 14 industrial units and lay the foundation stones for the infrastructures development of 29 more factories inside the economic zones on Wednesday.

Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Shaikh Yusuf Harun informed this while addressing a view-exchange meeting organized jointly by the BEZA and the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Sunday.

Among them, commercial operations of four industries at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) will open for commercial operation. These are Asian Paints of India, Nippon of Japan, McDonald of Bangladesh, and TK Group’s associate Samuda Construction Limited.

The BSMSN was constructed over an area of 30,000 acres of land in Mirsarai and Sitakunda Upazilas of Chattogram and Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

The factory of Double Glazing would also be inaugurated at Srihotto Economic Zone on the day.

Besides, the commercial operation of some nine industrial units in the private Economic Zones would also be inaugurated. Among them the country’s biggest PVC factory.

In order to go into commercial operation, some $967.73 million has already been invested in some 14 factories while the concerned industry owners informed that they have plans to invest $331.27 million more in those factories.

Harun informed that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of some 29 factories which have already attracted an investment of $610 million, while $1.9 billion more would be invested in those factories.

These industries have already created employment opportunities for some 6,407 people, while another 38,658 jobs would be created in those factories.

The Project Director of the BSMSN Abdullah Al Mahmud Faruk made a Powerpoint presentation on the overall operations and progress of its activities in the function.

Presided over by ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy, BEZA General Manager (Administration) Hasan Arif, and other high officials were present among others. ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated the view-exchange meeting.