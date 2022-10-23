Skin care tips to look more gorgeous during festival

Everyone wants to look gorgeous and glowing during festivals. So it’s time to give attention to your skin health which is the only way to get the perfect tones and glow.

According to Chaitanya Kenchammanahoskote, Founder of MayaMedi Spa, a proper skin care plan, especially this festive season, can help you to get unique glowing skin.

It is extremely important for one to keep their skin moisturized.

Make sure to fulfill your daily quota of drinking eight glasses of water in combating puffiness and bloating.

Prepare your skin and make sure that there are no unclogged pores, no dead dry skin and look hydrated.

Apart from skincare, it is also essential one should not skip out on their exercise regime for giving the skin a healthy glow.

Drink adequate water and cut down on sodium-rich foods and salt intake, especially at the night. The dehydration will make your skin dull and rough.

Here are some more easy tips by Hinaa Khan, Head of Education, Dermalogica India on how to take care of your skin and get a more gorgeous look:

Use cold water to wash your face.

Consuming more water will help you stay hydrated, and your skin will glow naturally. An average of 3-liter water is always recommended for proper hydration.

You can also use lukewarm water and a good toner on your skin to prevent dryness and dehydration.

You can add balanced diet rich in protein, vitamins, fiber foods, and more. These foods are essential to get glowing skin healthily.

You can always try any overnight masque which gives a nourishing boost to repair the skin effectively whilst you sleep.

Having a sleep of 7 to 8 hours is most important not only for your body but even for your skin relaxation.

Source: Hindustan Times