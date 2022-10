Dance workshop held in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Manipuri Lalitkala Academy organised a five-day long workshop on dance at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district.

Kamalganj Upazila Parishad vice-chairman Bilkis Begum was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony held at Manipuri Lalitkala Academy auditorium.

The academy researcher Prabhas Chandra Singh presided over the programme conducted by drama instructor Subhasis Sinha.

Local Awami League leader Lakshmi Narayan Singh, Kunj Singh, Zila Shilapakala Academy culture affairs officer Jyoti Sinha, Abdul Gafur Chowdhury Women’s College lecturer Sharmili Sinha, Lalitkala Academy music instructor Sutapa Sinha and Kolkata Manipuri Nartanagan director Kankana Singh were present as the special guests at the programme.

The academy researcher Prabhas Chandra Singh gave welcome speech at the event.

Kankana Singh performed a dance with participators of the workshop.