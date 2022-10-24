Front part of Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

The front part of Cyclone Sitrang lashed Bangladesh on Monday evening but its center is yet to make landfall, said Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorology Department(BMD)

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to intensify further, move in a north-northeasterly direction and may start crossing Barishal-Chattogram coast near Bhola by midnight Monday or early morning Tuesday, said the latest Met office bulletin.

“Sitrang over northwest Bay and adjoining northeast bay moved north-eastward over northeast Bay and adjoining northwest Bay,” said the bulletin.

Most parts of the country including the capital are experiencing moderate to heavy rains from Monday morning under the impact of the approaching cyclone.

Authorities have prepared more than 7000 cyclone shelters to evacuate people while all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been asked to remain anchored until further notice.

Authorities in Chattogram and other hilly districts warned that landslides could occur if incessant rains continue.

Besides, the low-lying areas of coastal Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar districts and their offshore islands and char area likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surges at height of 5-8 feet above the normal astronomical tide, said the bulletin.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted danger signal No 7 while Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar danger signal No 6.

It was centered at 6 pm on Monday about 275 km southwest of Chattogram port, 240 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 220 km south-southwest of Mongla port, and 170 km south-southwest of Payra port.

The coastal district of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and three others offshore islands will come under danger signal 7.

Besides, the river ports of these districts have been advised to hoist danger signal 3.

The coastal districts of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and three others offshore islands will also come under danger signal 6.

North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh are likely to experience gusty or squally winds of 75-88 kph with the passage of the storm.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88kph in gusts or squalls, it added.