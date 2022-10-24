Sitrang to hit Bangladesh by this evening

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman said cyclonic storm Sitrang might hit the country by this (Monday) evening.

“It has turned into a severe cyclone. According to the met office, Sitrang might hit Bangladesh this evening and will cross the coastal areas by 6-7 am on Tuesday,” Minister Enamur Rahman said this to media at the Secretariat today.

Sitrang will hit Bangladesh, not India. It will hit severely at 13 districts and mildly in two. Barguna and Patuakhali people will be the worst sufferer. There is no chance of it becoming a very severe cyclone or a super cyclone., he added.