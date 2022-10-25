80 lakh customers without electricity

State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said around 80 lakh subscribers across the country are still without power. Efforts are underway to restore the electricity supply.

“Seventy per cent power will be provided by this afternoon and we will be able to provided electricity full-fledgedly by tomorrow (Wednesday) noon,” the state minister said this to reporters during a briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

There are around 4.80 crore electricity users in the country. Of them, about 80 lakh are facing load-shedding at this moment due to the impact of cyclone Sitrang, he said.