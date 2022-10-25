Cyclone Sitrang leaves 33 dead

At least 33 people have died in 14 districts due to drowing of boats, and falling trees under the impact of cyclone Sitrang till Tuesday evening.

Among the deceased, eight died in Chattogram, three in Cumilla, two each in Sirajganj, Gopalganj, Brahmanbaria, Munshiganj and one in Narail, Dhaka, Shariatpur, Barguna and Noakhali.

Chattogram: Eight day-labourers drowned after a sand extracting dredger sank in the Sandwip channel of the Bay of Bengal under Mirsarai upazila in Chattogram.

Cumilla: A couple and one of their children were killed when a tree fell on them under the infleunce of Cyclone Sitrang at Heshakhal area under Nagolkot upazila in Cumilla district. The accident happened at about 9:00pm on Monday.

The decsaed were Md Nizam Uddin, his wife Sathi Akter and daughter Liza Akter.

Nagolkot Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Raihan Mehbub confirmed it.

Sirajganj: A mother and her son drowned in a canal at Mohonpur area of the river Jamuna under Sirajganj Sadar upazila. around 8pm yesterday.

Mosaddek Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu West Police Station, said the accident happened at about 9:00pm on the river Jamuna between Purbo Mohonpur of Soydabad union and industrial park.

The deceased were Ayesha Khatun, 28, wife of Khokon, and her son Arafat Hossain, of village PPurbo Mohonpur of Soydabad union under the upazila.

Bhola: Four persons were killed in Sadar, Lalmohon, Char Fassion and Doulatkhan upazilas due to the influence of cyclone Sitrang.

Three of them died on Monday (October 24) night, while the rest one early Tuesday (October 25) morning.

They were identified as Md Mafizul Islam, 60, of village Cheoakhali under Ward No. 3 of Dhonia union in Bhola Sadar, Md Monir Hossain, 30, of Hazariganj union under Char Fassion upazila, Rabeya Begum, 25, of Ward No. 1 of Lord Hardinge union under Lalmohon upazila, and Khadija Begum of Poura Ward no. 7 under Doulatkhan upazila.

Brahmanbaria: Two people were killed in Kasba and Nabinagar upazilas of Brahmanbaria under the influence of cyclone Sitrang, UNOs of the two districts said.

Munshiganj: Two others were killed as a tree fell on them during the storm in Munshiganj while a child died after being hit by a tree in Noakhali.

Gopalganj: Two women died in tree fall in Gopalganj.