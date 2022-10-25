Five journalists, two media houses get Press Council Award 2022

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handed over the Bangladesh Press Council Award 2022 at a function organised at Tathya Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday (October 25). Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Huque Nasim, Daily Observer Editor and Press Council member Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture Begum Matia Chowdhury, Information Ministry’s Additional Secretary Faruque Ahmed, Press Council member and Bangla Academy Director General Poet Nurul Huda were present.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handed over the Bangladesh Press Council Award 2022 at a function organised at Tathya Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday (October 25). Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Huque Nasim, Daily Observer Editor and Press Council member Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture Begum Matia Chowdhury, Information Ministry’s Additional Secretary Faruque Ahmed, Press Council member and Bangla Academy Director General Poet Nurul Huda were present.

Five journalists and two mass media houses have received Bangladesh Press Council Award 2022.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handed over the awards at a function organised jointly by Bangladesh Press Council and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Tathya Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday (October 25) afternoon.

Press Council Chairman Justice Nizamul Huque Nasim chaired the award giving ceremony while the Daily Observer Editor and Press Council member Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury delivered the address of welcome.

The function was also addressed by Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture Begum Matia Chowdhury, Information Ministry’s Additional Secretary Faruque Ahmed, Press Council member and Bangla Academy Director General Poet Nurul Huda.

This year, noted journalist and former editor of the Daily Sangbad Bazlur Rahman has received lifetime achievement award (posthumously).

The Daily Jugantar has received the award in the field of Media Institution, Dainik Purbanchal of Khulna in the field of Regional Media Institution, Syed Monir Ahmed, Sonagazi Correspondent of Dainik Bhorer Kagoj in Rural Journalism, Md Shahedul Islam (Shahed Shafique), senior reporter of Bangla Tribune in Development Journalism, Tulona Afrin, reporter of Bangladesh Television (BTV) in Women’s Journalism, and Md Sourav Laskar, photojournalist of the New Age in Photojournalism.

Bangladesh Press Council has been giving award since 2018. At the beginning, the awar was given in six categories. Another category called “Regional Institutional Award” was introduced in 2019. In the first two years, a cheque of Tk 50,000, a certificate and a crest were given in each category.

Since 2020, Tk 1 lakh, a certificate and a crest are being given in the categories of Lifetime Achievement Award, Institutional Award and Regional Institutional Award, while in rest of the four categories a cheque of Tk 50,000, a certificate and a crest are being given.