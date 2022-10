Flight operations at three airports at Bangladesh’s coastal belt in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Barishal have resumed.

Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport, Cox’s Bazar Airport, and Barishal Airport started operations at 12pm today (Tuesday) after 21 hours, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

The airports remained closed for 21 hours since 3 pm on Monday due to the inclement weather induced by the cyclone Sitrang.