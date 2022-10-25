Mayor of Merton Launched Poppy Appeal Campaign 2022

Mayor of Merton Councillor Joan Henry launched Poppy Appeal Campaign 2022 of Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, Raynes Park Wing on Friday 21st October, 2022 in Mayor’s Parlour at London Borough of Merton, Civic Centre.

Addressing the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, Raynes Park Wing Mayor Joan Henry said. ‘It’s undoubtedly a noble assignment to raise funds for soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation and I really appreciate the role Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, Raynes Park who are aloways active in this regard’.

Mansoor Ahmad BCA, BEM Vice President Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, Raynes Park Wing spoke on this occasion. He thanked the Mayor for the inauguration of the Poppy Appeal Campaign 2022. He said as per true teachings of the religion members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association work laboriously throughout the country with The Royal British Legion for collection across high streets, rail and tube stations and stadiums and raise large amount of funds for Poppy Appeal Drive.

Poppy Appeal launching campaign 2022 followed by refreshments which were enjoyed by the participants.