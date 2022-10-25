WhatApp messaging platform goes down for users globally

WhatsApp, the messaging platform, has gone down for users around the world, including Bangladesh.

Many people have taken to social media to complain they are unable to send or receive messages on the popular Meta-owned platform.

When connecting to the browser version (https://web.whatsapp.com/), the URL asks the user if their internet is down and automatically logs out users. Users are afterwards unable to log in using the ‘linked devices’ option for WhatsApp in browsers.

Around the world, after opening the app, users have found that while they can still access their conversations, they are not receiving new messages, or able to send any. A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app saying it is “connecting” to the server, but it then fails to do so.

In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

According to the service status website Downdetector, users began reporting problems with WhatsApp at around 1 PM Bangladesh Standard Time.