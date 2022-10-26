35-yr-old killed over land dispute in Sylhet

A man was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbours in Sylhet’s Bishwanath upazila over a land dispute on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 35, a rickshaw-puller by profession and son of Hafiz Abdul Mannan of Charchandi village of Daulatpur union of the upazila.

Gazi Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bishwanath police station, said that Saiful had a dispute with his neighbours over a piece of land.

On Tuesday night, Saiful’s neighbours beat him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured, the OC added.

A seriously injured Saiful was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College where doctors declared him dead around 9.30 pm.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the officer said.